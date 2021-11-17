China's national rejuvenation "unstoppable": CPC resolution
BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) is leading the Chinese people in advancing toward national rejuvenation with unstoppable momentum on the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics, said a landmark resolution of the CPC released on Tuesday.
The CPC's membership has grown from just over 50 when it was founded to more than 95 million today. Leading a country of more than 1.4 billion people, it is now the world's largest governing party with significant global influence, according to the resolution on major achievements and historical experience of the Party over the past century.
The resolution was adopted at the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee, held in Beijing from Nov. 8 to 11.
Photos
Related Stories
- Order in Hong Kong restored with a turn for better: CPC resolution
- CPC’s major achievements and historical experience over past century
- Full Text: Resolution of the CPC Central Committee on the Major Achievements and Historical Experience of the Party over the Past Century
- Full Text: Xi's explanation of resolution on major achievements and historical experience of CPC over past century
- Xi's explanation on CPC landmark resolution released
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.