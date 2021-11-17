China's national rejuvenation "unstoppable": CPC resolution

November 17, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) is leading the Chinese people in advancing toward national rejuvenation with unstoppable momentum on the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics, said a landmark resolution of the CPC released on Tuesday.

The CPC's membership has grown from just over 50 when it was founded to more than 95 million today. Leading a country of more than 1.4 billion people, it is now the world's largest governing party with significant global influence, according to the resolution on major achievements and historical experience of the Party over the past century.

The resolution was adopted at the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee, held in Beijing from Nov. 8 to 11.

