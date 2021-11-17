Concept of human community with shared future a leading "banner": CPC resolution

Xinhua) 11:03, November 17, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- The concept of a community with a shared future for humanity has become a banner leading trends of the times and human progress, according to a landmark resolution released on Tuesday.

China has worked to safeguard the international system centered on the United Nations. The country has upheld and practiced true multilateralism, resolutely opposed unilateralism, protectionism, hegemonism, and power politics, according to the resolution on the major achievements and historical experience of the Communist Party of China (CPC) over the past century.

China has played a constructive role in the political resolution of regional and international hotspot issues, and been a positive force on issues such as climate change, poverty reduction, counterterrorism, cyber security, and regional security, said the resolution.

In combating COVID-19, China has engaged in international cooperation and launched the largest global emergency humanitarian operation since the founding of the People's Republic of China, said the resolution.

The country has advanced major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics on all fronts, it said.

The resolution was adopted at the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee convened in Beijing from Nov. 8 to 11.

