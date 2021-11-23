China's top legislator urges implementation of law on family education promotion

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, speaks at a symposium on Law on Family Education Promotion in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 22, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Li Zhanshu on Monday called for promoting public awareness of a new law on family education promotion and ensuring its implementation.

Speaking at a symposium on the law, Li, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, called for earnestly studying the remarks by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, regarding promoting family ties and virtues and positive education.

The top legislature adopted the Law on Family Education Promotion in October.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, said implementing the law will help boost the healthy growth of minors, family happiness, and social harmony.

Li said the nurturing of virtues should be put first in education and core socialist values should be integrated into the whole process of family education.

He also called on parents and other guardians of minors to bear their principal responsibility for family education.

Relevant authorities should also fulfill their legal obligations and push for concerted efforts for a family education guidance-service system covering urban and rural areas, he added.

