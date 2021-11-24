Senior CPC official stresses deepening Party history learning

Xinhua) 16:54, November 24, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- A senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Wednesday urged efforts to deepen and broaden the ongoing Party history learning campaign by focusing on studying and implementing the guiding principles of the latest plenum of the CPC Central Committee.

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks when he addressed the central guidance group of the campaign.

The sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee was held in Beijing from Nov. 8 to 11. The meeting adopted a landmark resolution on the major achievements and historical experience of the CPC's 100 years of endeavors.

The plenary session has provided Party members and officials with the fundamental guidelines in further developing the accurate understanding of the Party history and deepening their learning on the Party history, said Huang.

He also called for concrete and effective measures to introduce themed study sessions and publicity activities.

