Top political advisor calls for thoroughly studying spirit of key Party plenum

Xinhua) 08:35, November 25, 2021

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), speaks when presiding over the closing meeting of the 19th session of the Standing Committee of the 13th CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 24, 2021. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Yang on Wednesday called on leading national political advisors to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the sixth plenary session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, made the remarks when presiding over the closing meeting of a Standing Committee session of the CPPCC National Committee.

Wang said that the Standing Committee members of the CPPCC National Committee are the "critical minority" of the national political advisors across the country, and studying and implementing the guiding principles from the CPC plenum are primary political tasks, both now and in the future.

Political advisors should learn from history and forge ahead for a better future, and gain a clear understanding of why the CPC was successful in the past and how the CPC can continue to succeed in the future, Wang said.

He called on the Standing Committee members of the CPPCC National Committee to align their thinking and actions with the guiding principles of the plenum.

After a vote at the meeting, Wang Lixia's resignation as a member of the 13th CPPCC National Committee was accepted.

The meeting also endorsed a decision to remove Fu Zhenghua from the post of deputy head of the Committee on Social and Legal Affairs of the CPPCC National Committee, and to revoke Fu Zhenghua's and Dou Rongxing's memberships of the 13th CPPCC National Committee.

A lecture on the development and future of the digital economy was held ahead of the closing meeting.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)