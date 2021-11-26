Political, legal workers urged to follow guiding principles of key CPC plenum

Xinhua) 09:09, November 26, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- A senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Thursday urged political and legal workers nationwide to study and implement the guiding principles of the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee.

Guo Shengkun, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks at a commission meeting.

Guo called for the meticulous planning of political and legal work on the basis of the in-depth analysis of and research into the current situation and major tasks.

Stressing the importance of prioritizing political security, Guo said that efforts should focus on preventing risks, safeguarding security and stability, and promoting development, among other tasks.

Guo also emphasized the need to firmly uphold the Party's leadership over political and legal work, strengthen Party building in terms of political affairs, and consolidate the results of improving conduct among political and legal workers.

