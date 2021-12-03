Home>>
Li Xi delivers speech at 2021 Understanding China Conference
(Xinhua) 16:09, December 03, 2021
Li Xi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee, delivers a speech at the 2021 Understanding China Conference (Guangzhou), in Guangzhou of south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 2, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)
