Post of Serbia holds issuing ceremony for commemorative stamps dedicated to CPC's 100th founding anniversary

Xinhua) 15:11, December 03, 2021

Photo taken on Dec. 1, 2021 shows commemorative stamps dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Belgrade, Serbia. The Post of Serbia held an issuing ceremony on Wednesday for commemorative stamps dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC. (Xinhua/Shi Zhongyu)

Chinese Ambassador to Serbia Chen Bo addresses the issuing ceremony for commemorative stamps dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC), in Belgrade, Serbia, on Dec. 1, 2021. The Post of Serbia held an issuing ceremony on Wednesday for commemorative stamps dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC. (Photo by Nemanja Cabric/Xinhua)

