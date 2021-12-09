Senior CPC official pledges China's support for global human rights governance

Xinhua) 08:50, December 09, 2021

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, addresses the opening ceremony of the 2021 South-South Human Rights Forum in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 8, 2021. Huang read out a congratulatory letter by Chinese President Xi Jinping and made a keynote speech during the ceremony. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- A senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Wednesday pledged China's efforts to improve global human rights governance together with other developing countries.

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks when addressing the opening ceremony of the 2021 South-South Human Rights Forum.

Noting that the past 100 years has witnessed the CPC's efforts to strive for, respect, guarantee and realize human rights, Huang said China has taken a series of measures to improve people's sense of gain, happiness and security, adding that history proves China has followed a path of human rights development that conforms to the trend of the times and has Chinese characteristics.

China is willing to work with other developing countries to jointly pursue prosperity and development, promote cooperation, uphold fairness and justice, and improve global human rights governance, to facilitate a human rights endeavour that is more equal, comprehensive, balanced and progressive.

Themed "putting people first and global human rights governance," the forum is jointly hosted by China's State Council Information Office and the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)