CPC Central Committee holds symposium with non-CPC personages on economic work

Xinhua) 08:16, December 07, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has held a symposium with non-CPC personages to solicit their comments and suggestions on economic work.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the symposium on Dec. 2 and delivered an important speech.

Xi demanded efforts to put into practice the spirit of the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee, relive the history and role of multi-party cooperation, carry forward glorious traditions, and stay true to the original cooperation aspirations.

He urged efforts to actively perform their duties, strengthen self-construction, lead non-CPC personages to translate the spirit of the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee into political consensus, and work for comprehensively building a modern socialist country.

Li Keqiang, Wang Yang, Wang Huning and Han Zheng, who are members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, attended the symposium.

Entrusted by the CPC Central Committee, Li briefed non-CPC personages on this year's economic work and the relevant considerations for next year's work.

Representatives of non-CPC personages said they agree with the CPC Central Committee's analysis and judgment on China's current economic situation and the planning and consideration for next year's economic work. They suggested strengthening macro-control and improving policy efficiency, among other issues.

This year is a year of milestone significance in the history of the CPC and the country, Xi said. He added that faced with a complex and grave situation at home and abroad, China made marked economic development achievements.

During the period, the non-Communist parties, the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce and personages without party affiliations contributed their wisdom and strength to the economic growth, Xi said.

On behalf of the CPC Central Committee, he expressed heartfelt thanks to all of them.

As the internal and external economic situations remain complex, China will continue to uphold the underlying principle of pursuing progress while ensuring stability, implement the new development philosophy completely, accurately and comprehensively, and accelerate the establishment of the new development paradigm, Xi said.

Efforts would be made to advance reform and opening-up across the board, promote high-quality development, coordinate the control of COVID-19 with economic and social development, and place equal emphasis on development and security. Endeavors would also be made to improve people's well-being and maintain social stability as preparations are being made for the 20th National Congress of the CPC, Xi said.

Xi urged the non-CPC personages to focus on the country's weak links in science and technology and conduct research on key issues, including carbon peaking and neutrality and the digital economy, to offer their comments and suggestions and promote policy implementation.

