Translations of key CPC documents published
(Xinhua) 14:11, December 10, 2021
BEIJING, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- Translations of key documents of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in 10 foreign languages including English, French, Spanish and German have been published by the Central Compilation and Translation Press, in collaboration with the Foreign Languages Press.
The documents are the communique of the Sixth Plenary Session of the 19th CPC Central Committee, the Resolution of the CPC Central Committee on the Major Achievements and Historical Experience of the Party over the Past Century, and an explanation of the resolution.
They have also been translated into seven languages of ethnic minorities. A Chinese-English bilingual edition is available.
