China's top political advisor urges implementation of spirit of key economic meeting

Xinhua) 08:41, December 22, 2021

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), presides over a meeting of the Chairpersons' Council of the CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 21, 2021. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Yang on Tuesday urged efforts to implement the spirit of the annual Central Economic Work Conference, which was held earlier this month.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), made the remarks while presiding over a meeting of the Chairpersons' Council of the CPPCC National Committee.

Wang called on participating organizations and members of the CPPCC to fulfill the CPPCC's important role as a body dedicated to consultation in national governance. He also called on them to offer suggestions, guide public expectation and build consensus while keeping a close eye on China's overall economic and social development.

The meeting reviewed and adopted the draft agenda and timetable of the 20th session of the Standing Committee of the 13th CPPCC National Committee, and discussed matters relevant to the convening of the fifth session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee.

It also deliberated and approved in principle the consultative plan of the CPPCC for 2022, and heard reports on topics including the status of the CPPCC's efforts to address issues of major concern in 2021, the handling of the key proposals of the fourth session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee, and the work of relevant committees under the CPPCC in 2021.

