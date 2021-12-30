Chinese, Vietnamese parties hold 16th theory seminar

Xinhua) 15:07, December 30, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) and the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) held their 16th theory seminar on Wednesday via video link.

The seminar focused on major achievements and historical experience of the two parties leading their respective country in exploring and building socialism.

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, also a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, attended the seminar.

Huang said China and Vietnam are socialist neighbors linked by mountains and rivers and are a community with a shared future that bears strategic significance.

He said the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee reviewed the major achievements and historical experience of the CPC over the past century, and in particular, elaborated the historical achievements and changes in the new era.

"Over the past 100 years, in exploring the path of building socialism, we have always adhered to the leadership of the party, adhered to and developed Marxism, followed our own path, given full play to the principal role of the people, and benefited the world while developing ourselves," said Huang.

Nguyen Xuan Thang, a member of the Politburo of the CPV Central Committee, chairman of the Central Theoretical Council and president of Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, expressed readiness to strengthen exchanges on theory and experience with the Chinese side, deepen political mutual trust between the two sides, expand cooperation in various fields, and push for the continuous development of Vietnam-China relations.

