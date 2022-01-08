CPC school holds graduation ceremony

BEIJING, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- The Party School of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee (National Academy of Governance) on Saturday held a graduation ceremony for the 2021 autumn semester.

Chen Xi, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and president of the school, presented certificates to graduates.

Nine representatives made speeches at the ceremony, saying that over the semester, their understanding of the major achievements and historical experience of the Party over the past century has deepened, and their political understanding and ability to lead improved.

On behalf of the 1,117 trainees, they pledged to foster the right view on performance evaluation, work hard and press for solid progress to welcome the Party's 20th National Congress with outstanding achievements.

