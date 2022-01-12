CPC through a cultural lens: Prizing independence and self-reliance

Xinhua

BEIJING, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- In China, a parable about learning how to walk has been told and retold for more than 2,000 years, providing insights into striking a balance between learning from others and being independent and self-reliant.

During the Warring States Period (475-221 B.C.), a young man in the northern state of Yan was enamored by the walking style of those in the neighboring state of Zhao and went to learn the skill. He never acquired the gait. What's worse, he forgot how he had walked before, and the young man had no choice but to crawl back home.

Independence, the message conveyed by the parable, is the essence of China's national spirit. In modern times, it is recognized as a major principle for building the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the country. "We must follow our own path," the Party said in a landmark resolution adopted in November last year.

This is the historical conclusion the Party has drawn from its endeavors over the past century, stated the Resolution on the Major Achievements and Historical Experience of the Party over the Past Century.

In today's world, it is sensible to uphold inclusiveness, learn from the strengths of others, imbibe the learnings, and translate it into one's own strength. But any attempt at blindly copying the political systems of other countries would at best lead to poor imitation. It might even ruin the country's future.

Looking back at the Party's history, both Russia's October Revolution and the Chinese revolution were influenced by Marxist principles. However, unlike in Russia, the Chinese communists did not win nationwide victory by taking the cities; they had found a Chinese way -- growing their strength in the countryside and thereafter encircling the cities where counter-revolutionary forces held sway.

Independence has been a reoccurring motif throughout the CPC's history from the revolutionary years to the founding of New China in 1949 and beyond. Despite the influence of the October Revolution, the CPC never became a replica of the former Soviet Union-style political party. After the Cold War, against the collapse of the Soviet Union and the drastic changes in Eastern Europe, the CPC stuck to its path -- socialism with Chinese characteristics. This has made China what it is today and facilitated the Chinese nation's ascension to success.

The CPC holds that a country's development path should only be chosen by its own people. "China's affairs must be decided and run by the Chinese people themselves," the Party has repeatedly stressed.

Throughout human history, no nation or country has ever become strong and prosperous by relying on external forces, indiscriminately copying the models of other countries, or blindly following in others' footsteps, stated the landmark resolution.

"Those who have attempted to do so have either suffered inevitable defeat or been reduced to vassals of others," the resolution added.

