Historical confidence must be enhanced for realizing national rejuvenation

Xinhua) 08:03, January 13, 2022

A ceremony marking the centenary of the Communist Party of China is held at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, July 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

BEIJING, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, delivered a speech Tuesday at the opening of a study session at the Party School of the CPC Central Committee, where he called for efforts to deepen the review, study, education and promotion of the CPC's history so as to better understand and make good use of the historical experience of the Party over the past century.

History is a preview of what is to come, and so, at this critical moment, the importance of learning the Party's history is clear. The CPC celebrated the 100th anniversary of its founding in 2021 and will convene its 20th National Congress this year. Against this background, the learning campaign can strengthen people's faith in building a great modern socialist country in all respects.

Over the past 100 years, the CPC has forged ahead on a great path. It is the strong leadership of the CPC that has enabled the Chinese people and the nation to reverse their bitter destiny in modern times and make today's prosperity a reality.

On this long and winding journey, Marxism has been adapted to the Chinese context to meet the needs of the times through the Party's endeavors.

As Xi put it, "Marxist theory is not a dogma, but a guide to action; it must develop with the evolution of practice."

For 100 years, the Party has been committed to seeking happiness for the Chinese people and rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, seeking common ground for the world, and seeking progress for mankind. This is the Party's historical confidence in uniting and leading the people to move forward.

After completing the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects in 2021, China is now embarking on building a great modern socialist country in all respects. At this critical historical juncture, it is especially imperative to enhance historical confidence.

For the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation to come true, efforts must be made to champion the great founding spirit of the Party, boost historical confidence, promote unity and solidarity, enhance the fighting spirit, and motivate the whole Party, as well as Chinese people of all ethnic groups, to work tirelessly to realize the Second Centenary Goal.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)