Highlights of Xi's Party school lecture

BEIJING, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, delivered a speech at the opening of a study session at the Party School of the CPC Central Committee, which was attended by provincial and ministerial-level officials on Tuesday.

In his speech, Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, called for efforts to deepen the review, study, education and promotion of the CPC's history so as to better understand and make good use of the historical experience of the Party over the past century.

The following are some highlights of his remarks:

-- A nation that wants to advance at the forefront of the times cannot possibly manage without theoretical thinking and correct ideological guidance.

-- China is experiencing the greatest and most unique practical innovation in human history. The formidable tasks of reform, development and stability, as well as the problems, risks, challenges, and tests for the governance of the country, are all unprecedented. It is undergoing unprecedented and momentous changes of a kind unseen in a century in the world. All raise a large number of urgent theoretical and practical questions that need to be answered.

-- Efforts should be made to continue adapting the basic tenets of Marxism to China's specific realities and its fine traditional culture, and usher in a new chapter in adapting Marxism to the Chinese context and the needs of our times.

-- A review of the CPC's century-long struggle shows that whether the cause of the Party and the people can advance in the right direction depends on if we can accurately understand and grasp the principal contradiction facing Chinese society and set forth the key tasks.

-- As a major party leading a large country in a great cause, we should be good at strategic thinking and approaching problems through a strategic perspective.

-- On the fundamental issue of governance and exercising power, for whom and in whose interests, we must be especially clearheaded and firm in our stance.

