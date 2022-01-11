Xi's salute to Chinese people's police

(People's Daily App) 09:49, January 11, 2022

Today marks the second Chinese people's police day, which falls annually on January 10, corresponding with the country's emergency response number 110.

On this day, it's time to review President Xi Jinping's words about China's police force in a ceremony to confer the police flag at the Great Hall of the People in 2020 and salute the Chinese people's police.

