Xi, Lukashenko exchange congratulations on 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties
(Xinhua) 08:43, January 11, 2022
BEIJING, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to work with Belarus to take the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries as a new starting point to enhance political mutual trust, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation and push for new results in the China-Belarus comprehensive strategic partnership, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday.
Xi made the remarks in a phone conversation with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.
