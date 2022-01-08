Home>>
Xi says Kazakh president's actions decisive, effective in calming situation
(Xinhua) 10:30, January 08, 2022
BEIJING, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has taken decisive and effective actions at a critical moment, quickly calming the situation.
In a verbal message to Tokayev, Xi said the president has shown the sense of responsibility as a statesman, and demonstrated a highly responsible attitude to the country and the people.
