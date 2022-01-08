Xi sends verbal message to Kazakh president

Xinhua) 09:07, January 08, 2022

A police officer stands guard in front of the city hall in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, Jan. 5, 2022. (Photo by Kalizhan Ospanov/Xinhua)

China, Xi said, firmly opposes any force undermining Kazakhstan's stability, threatening the country's security, and sabotaging the peaceful life of the Kazakh people.

BEIJING, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday sent a verbal message to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev over the recent large-scale riots in Kazakhstan.

Noting that the riots have caused heavy casualties and property losses, Xi expressed his sincere sympathies to President Tokayev in the message.

He said President Tokayev has taken decisive and effective actions at a critical moment, quickly calming the situation, which has shown his sense of responsibility as a statesman, and demonstrated a highly responsible attitude to the country and the people.

Military personnel patrol in front of the presidential palace in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, Jan. 6, 2022. (Photo by Kalizhan Ospanov/Xinhua)

Furthermore, China strongly rejects any attempt by external forces to provoke unrest and instigate "color revolutions" in Kazakhstan, as well as any attempt to harm the friendship between China and Kazakhstan and disrupt the two countries' cooperation, Xi added.

Xi said that China, as a fraternal neighbor and permanent comprehensive strategic partner of Kazakhstan, is ready to provide necessary support to help it overcome the difficulties.

No matter what risks and challenges get in the way, China will always remain as a trustworthy friend and reliable partner of Kazakhstan, and the Chinese people will forever stand with the Kazakh people, Xi added.

