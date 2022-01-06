Home>>
China says hopes Kazakh situation to stabilize soon
(CGTN) 16:12, January 06, 2022
China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Thursday that China hopes the situation in Kazakhstan will stabilize as soon as possible and social order return to normal.
Speaking at a press briefing, Wang said China believes the government of Kazakhstan will properly handle the protests, which is an internal affair of Kazakhstan.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Tokayev vows "tough" response as situation in Kazakhstan "extremely tense"
- Chinese bus maker eyes further presence in Kazakhstan
- Kazakhstan's skiers attend training session for 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games
- China refutes allegation of transfering pollutive enterprises to Kazakhstan: MOC
- New highway freight service links China, Kazakhstan
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.