China says hopes Kazakh situation to stabilize soon

CGTN) 16:12, January 06, 2022

China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Thursday that China hopes the situation in Kazakhstan will stabilize as soon as possible and social order return to normal.

Speaking at a press briefing, Wang said China believes the government of Kazakhstan will properly handle the protests, which is an internal affair of Kazakhstan.

