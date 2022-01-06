Tokayev vows "tough" response as situation in Kazakhstan "extremely tense"

January 06, 2022

NUR-SULTAN, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Wednesday he intends to "act as tough as possible" as the situation in the country becomes "extremely tense."

"Despite my repeated appeals for calm, individuals calling themselves 'protesters' continue to exacerbate the situation in the country," Tokayev said in his address to the people of Kazakhstan, according to the official website of the president.

About half of the country's territory is engulfed in riots, he said, adding that the situation is especially difficult in the Kazakh city of Almaty.

"As president, I am obliged to protect the safety and peace of our citizens, to worry about the integrity of Kazakhstan," said the president.

"I intend to act as tough as possible... Together we will overcome this black period in the history of Kazakhstan," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Tokayev signed a presidential decree to accept the resignation of the country's government.

In accordance with the decree, government members will continue to fulfill their duties until a new government is formed.

