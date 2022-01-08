Home>>
Xi says China ready to provide necessary support for Kazakhstan to overcome hardship
(Xinhua) 10:15, January 08, 2022
BEIJING, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said China, as a fraternal neighbor and permanent comprehensive strategic partner of Kazakhstan, is ready to provide necessary support to help it overcome the difficulties.
Xi made the remarks in a verbal message to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Friday.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.