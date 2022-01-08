Xi sends message of sympathy to Mauritanian president

Xinhua) 09:36, January 08, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday sent a message of sympathy to Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani over his infection with the COVID-19 virus.

