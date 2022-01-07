China believes Kazakh authorities can solve problem properly: FM spokesperson

BEIJING, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Thursday that China believes Kazakh authorities can solve its problem properly when asked to comment on the recent mass protests taking place in the country.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a daily news briefing in response to a query that the price rise of liquefied petroleum gas has caused large-scale riots in Kazakhstan.

"What happens in Kazakhstan recently is its internal affairs and China believes that the Kazakh authorities can solve the problem properly," said Wang.

Noting China and Kazakhstan are friendly neighbors and permanent comprehensive strategic partners, Wang said that China hopes the situation in Kazakhstan can become stable at an early date, and the social order can return to normal.

