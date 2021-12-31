Kazakh president applauds cooperation with China

Xinhua) 08:07, December 31, 2021

NUR-SULTAN, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Thursday praised the cooperation between his country and China.

The permanent comprehensive strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and China is of all-weather nature, Tokayev said at a meeting with visiting Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui.

Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, cooperation between the two countries in various fields has been developing steadily, and bilateral trade has achieved growth in an adverse environment, he noted.

Li spoke highly of Kazakhstan's great achievements in national development since its independence 30 years ago.

China is willing to take the opportunity of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties with Kazakhstan to deepen pragmatic cooperation in various fields, as well as cultural and people-to-people exchanges, and push for new and greater development of bilateral relations, he said.

After the meeting, Tokayev awarded the Friendship Medal to Li to recognize his contributions to consolidating China-Kazakhstan relations and to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of China-Kazakhstan diplomatic ties.

