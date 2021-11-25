China-Kazakhstan cooperation committee to hold virtual meeting

Xinhua) 08:57, November 25, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng and Kazakhstan's First Deputy Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov will hold the 10th meeting of the China-Kazakhstan Cooperation Committee via video link on Friday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian announced Wednesday.

