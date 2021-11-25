Home>>
China-Kazakhstan cooperation committee to hold virtual meeting
(Xinhua) 08:57, November 25, 2021
BEIJING, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng and Kazakhstan's First Deputy Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov will hold the 10th meeting of the China-Kazakhstan Cooperation Committee via video link on Friday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian announced Wednesday.
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese-Kazakh joint venture starts production of nuclear fuel assemblies
- Chinese vice premier speaks with Kazakhstan's first deputy PM over phone
- Chinese, Kazakh FMs vow to strengthen anti-pandemic cooperation
- China ready to help Kazakhstan beat COVID-19 pandemic: Chinese FM
- Xi eyes better China-Kazakhstan relations
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.