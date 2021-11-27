Chinese vice premier calls for more outcomes from cooperation with Kazakhstan

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president of the China-Kazakhstan Cooperation Committee, co-chairs the 10th meeting of the China-Kazakhstan Cooperation Committee with Alikhan Smailov, Kazakhstan's First Deputy Prime Minister and Kazakh president of the China-Kazakhstan Cooperation Committee, via video link in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 26, 2021. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng on Friday co-chaired the 10th meeting of the China-Kazakhstan Cooperation Committee with Kazakhstan's First Deputy Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov via video link, urging more outcomes from cooperation between the two countries.

Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said China-Kazakhstan relations have been running at a high level.

Noting that 2022 marks the 30th anniversary of bilateral ties, Han called on the two sides to promote cooperation to reach more outcomes based on mutual trust and respect and win-win results.

Han said the two countries should implement the cooperation plan to synergize the Silk Road Economic Belt and the Bright Path economic policy.

The two sides should also improve their trade structure, promote production capacity and investment cooperation, foster new growth in areas including artificial intelligence, e-commerce, digital finance, and enhance people-to-people exchanges.

Smailov said Kazakhstan is ready to work with China to promote cooperation in sectors including security, economy and trade, and energy for more fruitful outcomes.

