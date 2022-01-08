China willing to help Kazakhstan tide over difficulties: spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:16, January 08, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to do its best to provide necessary support to Kazakhstan and help it tide over difficulties, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Friday.

Wang made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked to comment on the situation in Kazakhstan.

China has noticed that the Kazakh authorities are taking a series of powerful measures to combat violence and terrorism and maintain social stability, the spokesperson said.

Wang said China supports all efforts that are conducive to the Kazakh authorities calming the situation as soon as possible, and firmly opposes the deliberate creation of social unrest and incitement of violence in Kazakhstan by external forces.

"As a fraternal neighbor and a permanent comprehensive strategic partner, China is willing to provide necessary support to Kazakhstan to help it tide over difficulties," Wang said.

Wang added that it is the consistent purpose and task of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to maintain the security and stability of the member states and the region.

China and other SCO member states pay close attention to the domestic situation in Kazakhstan, and believe that the Kazakh authorities can properly resolve the problem, support Kazakhstan in stabilizing the situation as soon as possible, and are willing to promote the SCO playing an active role in this regard, Wang said.

