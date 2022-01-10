He Is a Real Leader

January 10, 2022

Twenty years ago, American William N. Brown was made an honorary citizen of Fujian by the then-provincial governor, Xi Jinping. Recalling conversations he had at the time with the future Chinese leader, Brown is convinced that he was already formulating two strategies that have been key features of his presidency – targeted poverty alleviation and the Belt and Road Initiative.

