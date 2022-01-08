Xi says firmly opposes any attempt to destabilize Kazakhstan

Xinhua) 10:30, January 08, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday that China firmly opposes any force undermining Kazakhstan's stability, threatening the country's security, and sabotaging the peaceful life of the Kazakh people.

In a verbal message to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Xi said China strongly rejects any attempt by external forces to provoke unrest and instigate "color revolutions" in Kazakhstan, as well as any attempt to harm the friendship between China and Kazakhstan and disrupt the two countries' cooperation.

