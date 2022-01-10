Book of Xi's discourses on improving Party, state oversight published

Xinhua) 08:10, January 10, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- A book of extracts from Chinese President Xi Jinping's discourses on upholding and improving Party and state oversight systems has been published.

The book includes 371 discourses extracted from over 130 reports, speeches, explanations, and instructions by Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, between November 2012 and November 2021. Some of them are being published for the first time.

The book was published by the Central Party Literature Press and the China Fangzheng Publishing House.

