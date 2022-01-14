CPC sends clear signal for seeing Party conduct-improving campaign through

BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- The top disciplinary watchdog of the Communist Party of China (CPC), China's governing party, has recently published 10 cases of violations of the eight-point decision on improving Party conduct.

Five of the 10 identified violators were officials registered at and supervised by the CPC Central Committee and were mostly found to have either accepted gifts of money, played golf, or accepted dinner or tour invitations that may interfere with the performance of their official duties impartially, in breach of regulations.

They, including an ex-senior provincial political advisor, a former deputy provincial governor, a former state-owned enterprise's board chairman, and two former high-ranking provincial officials, have all been expelled from the CPC, and their matters with suspected criminal involvement have been transferred to judicial authorities for prosecution.

Given the timing of the exposure -- just days before the 2022 New Year's Day and with the Spring Festival around the corner -- it sends a clear signal that the CPC is seeing the Party conduct-improving campaign through.

SOLID STRIDES IN 2021

The Party gives priority to improving its conduct and regards this as a major issue that has a direct impact on its prospects of winning or losing public support and on the very survival of the Party.

To forever maintain its close ties with the people, it applies resolute and effective measures to prevent or punish any action that creates barriers between the Party and the people or infringes on their interests.

Truly, solid strides have been made over the past year, leading to steady improvement in Party and government conduct.

2021 was a year of significance as it marked the 100th anniversary of the CPC and the launch of China's 14th Five-Year Plan, and saw the country embark on a new journey to build a modern socialist country in all respects and realize the Second Centenary Goal.

In February 2021, the CPC launched a campaign on studying the Party's history, kicking off wide education efforts to strengthen Party members and officials' awareness of the Party's purpose and their caring attitude toward the people.

In June 2021, the CPC Central Committee issued a set of guidelines on strengthening the supervision of chief officials and leadership teams at all levels to further strengthen the Party and enhance discipline.

The guidelines demand that chief officials at all levels, especially those in senior positions, shall oppose mindsets and acts of privilege seeking, and forever preserve the political character of Communists by staying clean and honest.

NEVER-ENDING EFFORT

Violations were seriously handled.

A total of 16,483 people were reprimanded, educated, or penalized for violating the code on improving Party conduct in November 2021, according to the monthly report from the Party's top disciplinary arm that has been released for the 99th consecutive month in a row.

More than 44,000 cases involving bureaucratism and the practice of formality for formality's sake and another 47,000 cases of hedonism and extravagance were investigated from January to November 2021.

The same period also saw the investigation of 137,000 cases of corruption that occurred on the people's doorsteps.

"There is no end to the task of improving Party conduct," stressed a meeting of criticism and self-criticism held by the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee in late December 2021.

The meeting urged efforts to remain committed to self-reform, and to implement the eight-point decision on improving work conduct and the detailed rules for its implementation with perseverance.

