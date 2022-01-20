UNDERSTAND CHINA: Loving the people, one of the reasons for the political success of the CPC

People's Daily Online) 16:31, January 20, 2022

It's hard to truly and fully understand a country without first appreciating the nature of its own political system and unique path towards development. On this topic, People's Daily Online has got you covered with our series of multi-faceted and in-depth conversations with foreign and domestic thought leaders on the subject of domestic and international politics, discussions that can hopefully help to clear some of the air between China and those who may still have a false impression of the country and its people.

In this episode, Jacques Cheminade, head of the French political party Solidarity and Progress, and Zheng Ruolin, senior fellow of the Taihe Institute, shared their views on the reasons behind the Communist Party of China’s success in China.

Related：

UNDERSTAND CHINA: What has the CPC got right?

UNDERSTAND CHINA: West is hypocritical when warning Africa about China as a colonizer

UNDERSTAND CHINA: How the CPC differs from Western political parties

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Hongyu)