UNDERSTAND CHINA: West is hypocritical when warning Africa about China as a colonizer

People's Daily Online) 13:54, August 16, 2021

It's hard to truly and fully understand a country without first appreciating the nature of its own political system and unique path towards development. On this topic, People's Daily Online has got you covered with our series of multi-faceted and in-depth conversations with foreign and domestic thought leaders on the subject of domestic and international politics, discussions that can hopefully help to clear some of the air between China and those who may still have a false impression of the country and its people.

In this episode, we shift our focus to the African continent. The subject of China-African co-operation has long suffered from false accusations hurled by the West, generating unnecessary misunderstanding that serves only to impede the long-term trend towards increased globalization and multilateralism. Cedric Thomas Frolick, House Chairperson for the National Assembly of South Africa, along with He Wenping, Professor of the African Studies Section at the Institute of West Asian and African Studies under the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, appear in front of the camera lens to shine a light on the real situation behind growing China-African ties, focusing on aspects of the Belt and Road Initiative, China-Africa relations and sharing in China’s successful experiences to support African people’s continued development.

