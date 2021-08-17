UNDERSTAND CHINA: How the CPC differs from Western political parties

People's Daily Online) 17:04, August 17, 2021

It's hard to truly and fully understand a country without first appreciating the nature of its own political system and unique path towards development. On this topic, People's Daily Online has got you covered with our series of multi-faceted and in-depth conversations with foreign and domestic thought leaders on the subject of domestic and international politics, discussions that can hopefully help to clear some of the air between China and those who may still have a false impression of the country and its people.

In this episode, see what sparks of insight are ignited between Ivan Melnikov, First Deputy Chairman of the Russian State Duma and Chairman of the Russia-China Friendship Association, and Tan Jijun, Director of the Center for Russian Studies at the China Foreign Affairs University, when it comes to the subject of how the Communist Party of China fulfills its role.

