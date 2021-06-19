Home>>
Russia to allow entry of Chinese citizens
(Xinhua) 14:05, June 19, 2021
MOSCOW, June 18 (Xinhua) -- Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said Friday that China will be put on the list of countries whose citizens can enter Russia, ending a 16-month travel ban over COVID-19 concerns.
Golikova told a briefing that the country's COVID-19 response center has made the decision, which waits to be officially approved by the prime minister.
As part of anti-coronavirus measures, Russia imposed a temporary entry ban on Chinese nationals with visas for work, private visits, study and tourism since Feb. 20, 2020.
Russia is expanding the list gradually as the country is cautiously opening borders to more countries.
