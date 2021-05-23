Aviation festival "SKY: theory and practice" held in Moscow, Russia

Xinhua) 12:53, May 23, 2021

An aircraft performs during the aviation festival "SKY: theory and practice" in Moscow, Russia, May 22, 2021. The festival is held annually in Moscow featuring performances by aerobatics teams, vintage airplanes, helicopters and a competition of homemade aircraft. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

