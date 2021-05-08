Rehearsal of Victory Day parade held in Moscow, Russia

May 08, 2021

Military vehicles are seen during a rehearsal of the Victory Day parade in Moscow, Russia, May 7, 2021. Russia will hold military parades across the country to commemorate the 76th anniversary of the Soviet victory in the Great Patriotic War on May 9. (Xinhua/Evgeny Sinitsyn)

