Putin, Netanyahu discuss ties, 76th V-Day anniversary over phone

Xinhua) 09:13, May 08, 2021

Military vehicles are seen during a rehearsal of the Victory Day parade in Moscow, Russia, May 7, 2021. (Xinhua/Evgeny Sinitsyn)

"Russia and Israel jointly oppose attempts aimed at rewriting the history of World War II, glorifying Nazism and denying the Holocaust," the Kremlin said.

MOSCOW, May 7 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed issues related to bilateral ties and exchanged congratulations on the 76th anniversary of the victory in World War II during a telephone conversation on Friday, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin expressed wishes of health and well-being to Israeli veterans in light of the upcoming Victory Day commemorations.

Both leaders expressed commitment to closer bilateral cooperation, the Kremlin added.

