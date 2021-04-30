Russia applies to organize World Expo 2030

Xinhua) 08:52, April 30, 2021

PARIS, April 29 (Xinhua) -- Russia has submitted a letter of candidature to the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) to organize World Expo 2030 in Moscow, the France-based organization announced on Thursday.

BIE said in a press release that Russia's candidature is based on the theme "Human Progress. Shared vision for the World of Harmony." If successful, the expo would take place in Russia's capital, Moscow in 2030.

This is the first candidature submitted to the BIE to host World Expo 2030 and a six-month countdown is now enacted. During that period, all other countries wishing to organize the Expo may notify the BIE of their candidature, it said.

World Expos, known officially as the International Registered Exhibitions, are organized every five years and can last up to six months.

Shanghai hosted World Expo 2010 and Milan hosted the last World Expo in 2015. World Expo 2020 will be organized in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates between Oct. 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022, under the theme "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future."

The following one will take place in Osaka and Kansai in Japan under the theme "Designing Future Society for Our Lives" between 13 April and 13 October 2025, according to the press release.

