Russia fines Apple over 12 mln USD for monopoly
Workers remove the blocks around an Apple store on Fifth Avenue during the Phase one reopening in New York, the United States, June 12, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)
The Federal Anti-monopoly Service accused Apple Inc. of giving its own products an advantage.
MOSCOW, April 27 (Xinhua) -- Russia's anti-monopoly watchdog said Tuesday it had imposed a turnover-based fine worth over 12 million U.S. dollars on Apple Inc. for its abuse of dominant position on the mobile apps market.
The Federal Anti-monopoly Service accused Apple Inc. of giving its own products an advantage and worsening the conditions for competing applications within the iOS operating system.
The anti-monopoly case was initiated by Russia's cybersecurity and anti-virus firm Kaspersky Lab.
