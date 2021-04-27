Rome calls Russia's expulsion of Italian diplomat "unfounded and unjust"

ROME, April 26 (Xinhua) -- Rome on Monday called Russia's decision to expel an Italian diplomat from its embassy in Moscow "unfounded and unjust".

A statement from the website of Italy's Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the latest move from Russia "unfounded and unjust" and clearly in retaliation to a "legitimate measure" taken by the Italian authorities in defense of their own security.

According to an official from Italy's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Italy's Ambassador to Russia Pasquale Terracciano was summoned early Monday to Russia's Foreign Ministry, where he was informed that Italian naval attache Curzio Pacifici had been declared "persona non grata" and would be given 24 hours to leave the country.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said the decision was made in response to the "unfriendly" and "groundless" expulsion of two staffers of the Russian Embassy in Rome on March 31, which, according to Italy, was due to alleged involvement in a spying case.

