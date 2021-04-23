Russian deputy PM meets Iraqi officials on boosting ties

Xinhua) 10:51, April 23, 2021

BAGHDAD, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov arrived Thursday in Iraq's capital Baghdad and met with Iraqi top officials to discuss boosting bilateral ties.

A statement by the presidency's media office said that Iraqi President Barham Salih received Borisov, and the two exchanged views on "the relations between the two friendly countries and ways of developing them in all fields, including security cooperation."

"The (Middle East) region faces many challenges, and coordination must be done to overcome differences and reduce imbalances and tensions through dialogue," the statement quoted Salih as saying.

Borisov and his delegation also discussed with Salih the meetings of the Iraqi-Russian Joint Committee for trade, economic, scientific, and technical cooperation, and stressed the need for joint efforts in making its decisions a success, the statement said.

For his part, the Russian official affirmed his country's support for the stability and sovereignty of Iraq and its efforts in combating terrorism and establishing security, according to the statement.

Borisov was also received by Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, and delivered a written letter from the Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on strengthening bilateral cooperation, according to a separate statement by the media office of the prime minister.

The meeting as well witnessed a discussion on the international and regional situations, especially the situation in Syria, the statement said.

The two sides discussed cooperation in combating terrorism and extremism, and supporting Iraq in its battle to eradicate the remnants of terrorism, the statement added.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)