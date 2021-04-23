151st anniversary of Vladimir Lenin's birth marked in Moscow

Xinhua) 08:50, April 23, 2021

Supporters of the Communist party of Russia (KPRF) attend a flower laying ceremony at Vladimir Lenin's mausoleum to mark the 151st anniversary of the revolutionary leader's birth in Moscow, Russia, on April 22, 2021. (Xinhua/Evgeny Sinitsyny)

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)