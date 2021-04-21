Russian defense chief concerned about NATO "provocation" in Black Sea

Xinhua) 09:55, April 21, 2021

MOSCOW, April 20 (Xinhua) -- The United States and other members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) continue "provocative activities" in the airspace and waters of the Black Sea, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday.

At the same time, Kiev sticks to its path to destabilize the situation in eastern Ukraine's Donbass region, Shoigu said at a meeting of the Defense Ministry's Board.

The military and political situation in Russia's southwestern strategic direction remains tense largely due to attempts made by various countries to increase their military presence along Russia's southern and western borders, he said.

