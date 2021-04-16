Russia calls for responsible approach of Japan over nuclear wastewater

Xinhua) 11:02, April 16, 2021

People rally to protest against the Japanese government's decision to discharge contaminated radioactive wastewater in Fukushima Prefecture into the sea, in Tokyo, capital of Japan, April 13, 2021. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

MOSCOW, April 15 (Xinhua) -- The Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday asked Japan to "approach the important issue (of dealing with the Fukushima radioactive wastewater) with all responsibility."

"We have expressed serious concerns over the intention of the Japanese side (to discharge the Fukushima radioactive wastewater into the ocean)," the ministry's spokesperson Maria Zakharova told a briefing.

"We expect the Japanese government to demonstrate a proper degree of transparency and inform all countries concerned of its actions that may pose a radiation hazard," she said, adding that Russia is awaiting more detailed explanations.

Zakharova also called on Tokyo not to create difficulties for the economic activities of other states, including in the fishing industry.

File photo taken on Oct. 12, 2017 shows huge tanks that store contaminated radioactive wastewater in Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, in Fukushima Prefecture, Japan. (Xinhua)

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Tuesday that his government had decided to discharge contaminated radioactive wastewater in Fukushima Prefecture into the sea.

Japan's decision has raised concerns from neighboring countries, including China, South Korea and Russia, about a possible impact on human health and fishery businesses. It has also faced strong opposition from environmental groups like Greenpeace.

