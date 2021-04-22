Russia to simplify visa issuance to boost tourism

Xinhua) 10:59, April 22, 2021

MOSCOW, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Russia will issue electronic visas with a streamlined application procedure to attract more foreign tourists, President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday.

It will be possible for tourists from most countries to obtain electronic visas remotely "without unnecessary formalities" within just four days, Putin said in his annual state-of-the-nation address to the Federal Assembly.

"Russia is a hospitable country that is open to our real friends," the president said.

"As soon as the epidemiological situation allows, we will definitely remove existing restrictions and millions of tourists from all over the world will be able to come," he added.

