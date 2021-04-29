Russia expels seven diplomats

Xinhua) 10:25, April 29, 2021

Photo taken on April 16, 2021 shows the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia in Moscow. (Xinhua/Evgeny Sinitsyn)

The diplomats involved are three from Slovakia, two from Lithuania, one from Estonia and one more from Latvia.

MOSCOW, April 28 (Xinhua) -- The Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday ordered several European countries' diplomats to leave in a week in retaliation for their recent expulsions of Russian diplomats.

The mutual expulsions came amid a fresh diplomatic row over the past weeks between Russia and Western countries, including so far the United States, Italy, the Czech Republic, the three Baltic states, Slovakia, Poland and Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the government to blacklist "unfriendly countries" and vowed necessary sanctions.

